Seadrill Says It May Face 'More Contentious' Ch. 11 This Time

Law360 (February 12, 2021, 5:03 PM EST) -- Seadrill Ltd. and a creditor group presented different visions Friday for the offshore drilling company's Chapter 11 case before a Texas bankruptcy judge, with the creditors saying an asset sale may be necessary and Seadrill arguing the company should stay together. At a virtual hearing Seadrill told U.S. Bankruptcy Judge David Jones that it chose to return to Chapter 11 just three years after its last bankruptcy case ended when it failed to reach agreement with an ad hoc creditor group on the terms for restructuring $5.7 billion in secured debt. "I expect, candidly, this will be a more contentious case,"...

