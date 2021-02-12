Mobster's Solitary Confinement Not Torture, 2nd Circ. Holds

Law360, New York (February 12, 2021, 6:12 PM EST) -- The Second Circuit declined Friday to halt the deportation of an Italian mob enforcer who fled to the United States in 2016 and was detained on suspicion of involvement in a 2000 gangland killing, finding his possible return to solitary confinement in Italy does not amount to torture. Barring an appeal to the U.S. Supreme Court or a move by the circuit to rehear the case en banc, the opinion by Circuit Judges John M. Walker Jr. and Gerard E. Lynch could pave the way for the removal of 43-year-old petitioner Ferdinando Gallina back to his home country. After spending years in...

