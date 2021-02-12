Tread Carefully In Section 230 Fix, Open Internet Group Says

Law360 (February 12, 2021, 9:58 PM EST) -- A public interest group advocating for an open internet has urged Congress not to jump headlong into reforming the federal liability shield for online platforms, saying a hastily drafted revision could hurt the free exchange of ideas. Public Knowledge released a set of principles to help guide talks on Capitol Hill aimed at rewriting Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act, which shields internet companies from legal exposure for harmful user content. Both Democrats and Republicans are exploring changes to the 25-year-old law amid growing complaints that the liability shield encourages online harassment and the proliferation of political disinformation. While not...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS