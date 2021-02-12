5th Circ. Says Boat Crane Operators Not OT-Exempt Seamen

Law360 (February 12, 2021, 7:08 PM EST) -- Crane operators who transfer supplies on and off docks, boats and oil rigs don't count as seamen and therefore aren't exempt from overtime under federal labor law, the Fifth Circuit held, reversing a lower-court ruling in a conditionally certified collective action over unpaid wages. In a published opinion Thursday, a unanimous Fifth Circuit panel said crane operators for All Coast LLC, a Louisiana-based owner and operator of liftboats for offshore oil and gas rigs, did not fall under the Fair Labor Standards Act's seaman exemption because their duties did not always involve transportation. The panel reversed a district court's decision to...

