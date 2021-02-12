Senate Dems Press SEC To Strengthen Insider Trading Rule

Law360 (February 12, 2021, 9:58 PM EST) -- A trio of Democratic U.S. senators including Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts wants the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission to tighten restrictions around so-called 10b5-1 corporate stock plans, citing growing evidence that suggests the plans are being exploited through insider trading. The SEC's creation of the 10b5-1 "safe harbor" in 2000 was meant to prevent insider trading by allowing corporate executives with access to material nonpublic information to sell their holdings at a predetermined price, amount and sales date. But the current regulatory framework, devoid of meaningful penalties, disclosures or mandatory waiting periods, has allowed executives to liquidate the plans and...

