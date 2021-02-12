Ill. Firm Points Finger At Clark Hill For Seyfarth Partner's Bills

Law360 (February 12, 2021, 7:17 PM EST) -- A Chicago law firm defending claims that it financially exploited a former Seyfarth Shaw managing partner has launched its own state court claims against Clark Hill PLC, claiming it had a hand in approving fees now being attacked as excessive. Wolin & Rosen Ltd. is accused in underlying malpractice litigation of financially exploiting former Seyfarth Shaw managing partner Joel Kaplan, who formerly led the firm's Chicago office, in guardianship proceedings. But Wolin & Rosen claimed Tuesday that Clark Hill served as counsel for Kaplan's sons Brian and Mark, who were in charge of their father's trust and seeking to be his...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS