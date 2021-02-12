NY Court Revives Suit Over Botched Teeth Implants

Law360 (February 12, 2021, 9:55 PM EST) -- A New York appeals court has revived a suit accusing two dentists of botching a woman's dental implants, saying there is a factual dispute as to whether the so-called continuous treatment doctrine applies to the case. A five-judge Appellate Division panel for the Fourth Judicial Department on Thursday reversed an Onondaga County judge's grant of summary judgment in a dental malpractice suit alleging Drs. Steven S. Baron and Doron Kalman in 2007 negligently replaced nine of patient Svetlana Bellamy's teeth with implants and crowns that caused injuries. The suit alleges that the teeth were salvageable and never should've been removed or...

