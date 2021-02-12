ICE Spends Millions On Unused Detention Beds, Report Finds

Law360 (February 12, 2021, 8:17 PM EST) -- The U.S. Government Accountability Office found that federal immigration officials have spent millions of dollars per month on unused detention facilities and routinely acquire new bed space without a documented need. In an oversight report released Friday, the GAO said U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers did not follow the agency's own processes for expanding immigration detention capacity through agreements with private contractors. "Until ICE consistently uses its process, it will not have reasonable assurance that it is making cost-effective decisions that best meet its operational needs," the report said. A spokesperson for ICE did not immediately respond to a request...

