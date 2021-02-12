Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Coca-Cola Fights To Decertify False Ad Class At 9th Circ.

Law360 (February 12, 2021, 9:17 PM EST) -- Coca-Cola urged the Ninth Circuit on Friday to decertify a class of consumers alleging the beverage giant falsely labels its drinks as having no artificial flavors when it contains phosphoric acid, arguing that Coke has contained phosphoric acid for 135 years and that any alleged injury is speculative.

During a hearing, Steven A. Zalesin of Patterson Belknap Webb & Tyler LLP, argued on behalf of Coca-Cola that the consumers lack standing to get injunctive relief because they are not at risk of future deception. He added that their purported injuries are "speculative and not imminent" and that Coca-Cola's drinks and the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!