Va. Consumers Seek Class Cert. In Payday Lending Suit

Law360 (February 12, 2021, 9:33 PM EST) -- A group of Virginia consumers asked a federal judge Friday to certify a class in their lawsuit against owners of payday lender Think Finance, following settlements of similar class actions accusing the company of using Native American tribe-owned companies as fronts to charge excessively high interest rates. Darlene Gibbs and others asked U.S. District M. Hannah Lauck to certify a class of Virginia residents who took out loans from Plain Green, Great Plains Lending and MobiLoans, each of which is owned by a different federally recognized tribe, which they claim were used by Think Finance to skirt state usury laws....

