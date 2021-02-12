Albertsons Judge 'Fed Up' With Tactics In $3.3M FCRA Deal

Law360, San Francisco (February 12, 2021, 9:39 PM EST) -- A California federal judge said Friday she was "fed up" and "worn out'' after Albertsons and its Littler attorney pushed her to greenlight problematic terms in a portion of its $3.3 million settlements with job seekers alleging the supermarket giant pulled their consumer reports without consent, flouting the Fair Credit Reporting Act. U.S. District Judge Maxine M. Chesney expressed frustration at the tail end of a three-hour hearing for preliminary approval of the settlement Friday when Albertsons Cos. Inc.'s counsel asked her to sign off on a consent order stating that the grocer's revised background check disclosure forms are now compliant...

