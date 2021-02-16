10th Circ. Says Cobra Golf Founder's Account Safe From Ch. 7

Law360 (February 16, 2021, 7:29 PM EST) -- The Tenth Circuit has found a $2 million investment account held jointly by the bankrupt founder of the Cobra Golf club company and his wife is shielded from his creditors under Wyoming law after ruling the lower court's decision on the issue was appealable. In a published ruling Friday, the three-judge panel found the late Thomas Crow and his wife Carol-Ann Crow did create and maintain a joint account shielded from the claims of creditor Radiance Capital LLC, and that the bankruptcy court's decision that they did was a final and appealable order. Thomas Crow, who founded golf club manufacturer Cobra...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS