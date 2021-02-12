Crystallex $1.2B Award Fight Will Go Back To 3rd Circ.

Law360 (February 12, 2021, 9:51 PM EST) -- Efforts by Crystallex to sell the parent company of Citgo to enforce a $1.2 billion arbitral award against Venezuela will go back to the Third Circuit, after appeals challenging a Delaware court order allowing the sale to proceed were filed. Citgo Petroleum Corp.; its parent company, PDV Holding Inc.; and Venezuela's state-owned oil company, Petróleos de Venezuela SA, notified U.S. District Court Judge Leonard P. Stark on Friday that they are appealing his order from last month that gave Crystallex the green light to forge ahead with a sale of PDV Holding, a subsidiary of PDVSA. The judge had denied Venezuela's motion...

