Leech Tishman Adds Benefits Expert From Stoel Rives

Law360 (February 12, 2021, 5:21 PM EST) -- Leech Tishman picked up a benefits expert from Stoel Rives whose experience includes a stint as an Internal Revenue Service attorney, the firm has announced, saying the development comes as taxes and employee benefits are top of mind for clients. Bruce McNeil joins Leech Tishman Fuscaldo & Lampl LLC after roughly two years as a partner at Stoel Rives LLP. He was previously a partner at The Wagner Law Group, Littler Mendelson PC and Dorsey & Whitney LLP, as well as an attorney at the IRS, the firm said Wednesday. "I don't think I work a day in my life," McNeil told Law360 on Friday....

