DC Circ. Judge Grills FERC Over Mass. Gas Project Approval

Law360 (February 12, 2021, 4:51 PM EST) -- A D.C. Circuit judge in a Friday hearing pushed the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission to state whether a pipeline upgrade project in Massachusetts increased the amount of gas flowing through the region, while considering allegations that the commission had failed to properly analyze the project's environmental impacts. U.S. Circuit Judge Patricia A. Millett pushed an attorney for FERC to disclose whether the project — built by Kinder Morgan Inc. unit Tennessee Gas Pipeline Co. LLC — had increased the volume of gas being pumped into the region, after Food and Water Watch and Berkshire Environmental Action Team claimed FERC had failed...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS