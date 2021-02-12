Sorin Group Granted Win In Heart Valve Death Suit

Law360 (February 12, 2021, 6:40 PM EST) -- Medical device maker Sorin Group USA Inc. was given a win on Friday in a suit in Massachusetts federal court alleging that it concealed a defect in a heart valve that led to a teenager's death. U.S. District Judge Allison D. Burroughs' order granted summary judgment to Sorin, LivaNova PLLC subsidiary, on claims from the family of Allison Plourde, who died following surgery to remove the heart valve implant. Friday's one-page order does not state Judge Burroughs' reasoning for granting summary judgment. A memorandum and order on the decision filed last week is currently under seal pending review of the parties over...

