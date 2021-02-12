Brand Battles: Hershey Sour Over 'Jollipops' Candy

Law360 (February 12, 2021, 8:47 PM EST) -- In Law360's latest roundup of new actions at the Trademark Trial and Appeal Board, The Hershey Co. is urging the board to block a trademark application for "Jollipops," citing its iconic Jolly Rancher hard candy — plus two other cases you need to know. Not-So-Jolly Rancher A Hershey unit went to the board on Feb. 8 to oppose a man's application to register "Jollipops" as a trademark for candy, specifically lollipops. Citing its own trademarks for Jolly Rancher candies, Hershey Chocolate & Confectionery LLC said the application — filed by Michigan-based William Monk — was so similar that it would likely...

