7th Circ. Places Sanctions On Railway Unions Over Appeal

Law360 (February 16, 2021, 3:35 PM EST) -- The Seventh Circuit imposed sanctions against six regional branches of a rail workers' union for filing a "frivolous appeal" in their case challenging changes Union Pacific Railroad made to its attendance policy, saying the unions' position directly contradicted precedent. A unanimous panel ruled Friday that the branches of the Teamsters-affiliated Brotherhood of Locomotive Engineers and Trainmen appealed an Illinois federal court ruling that their dispute belonged in arbitration rather than federal court even though their argument was "entirely foreclosed by precedent." Instead of asking the court to reconsider its earlier decisions or indicating they planned to ask the U.S. Supreme Court...

