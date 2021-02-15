Enviro Atty Faces Jail For Supreme Court Ruling Leak

Law360, London (February 15, 2021, 2:15 PM GMT) -- A lawyer fighting Heathrow Airport's expansion plans could be put behind bars for leaking a U.K. Supreme Court decision that backs the project, a day before it was made public. The Solicitor General has started contempt of court proceedings against a campaigning lawyer for leaking a Supreme Court decision about Heathrow expansion. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham) The government announced that Solicitor General Michael Ellis QC has initiated contempt of court proceedings over the leak against lawyer Tim Crosland, the director of Plan B, a campaign group that is part of litigation against the proposed new runway at the west London airport....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS