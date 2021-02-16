Latham-Led CoStar Competes For CoreLogic With $6.9B Bid

Law360 (February 16, 2021, 10:10 AM EST) -- Latham & Watkins-advised CoStar Group Inc. on Tuesday launched a $6.9 billion takeover offer for fellow real estate analytics company CoreLogic, setting up a possible bidding war with Stone Point Capital LLC and Insight Partners, which earlier this month agreed to buy CoreLogic for $6 billion. The all-stock offer from Washington, D.C.-based CoStar would see CoreLogic Inc. shareholders receive 0.1019 shares of CoStar common stock for each share of CoreLogic common stock they own, equivalent to about $95.76 per share, CoStar said in a statement. The offer comes after Irvine, California-based CoreLogic announced on Feb. 4 that it struck a $6...

