Sun-Maid Dried Up Plant Workers' OT Wages, Suit Says

Law360 (February 16, 2021, 7:39 PM EST) -- Employees of Sun-Maid's fruit processing plant in San Joaquin, California, have hit the prominent raisin brand with a proposed class action in federal court alleging it has denied overtime by making them work off the clock. Named plaintiff Victor Velasquez said Monday that in addition to regularly denying mandated meal and rest breaks, underpaying sick wages, and shorting workers on reimbursements for cellphones and vehicle use, Sun-Maid Growers of California has a company-wide practice of miscalculating wages at its processing plant to bypass full overtime compensation. "Specifically, Sun-Maid required Velasquez to work while clocked out during what was supposed to be his off-duty meal break,"...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS