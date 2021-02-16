NJ Justices To Decide If Insurance Agents Always Contractors

Law360 (February 16, 2021, 6:00 PM EST) -- The New Jersey Supreme Court will dig into whether insurance agents are categorically independent contractors, exploring a question posed by the Third Circuit involving class claims that Northwestern Mutual misclassified agents as contractors and made unlawful deductions from their commissions. In an order made available Tuesday, the Supreme Court agreed to take on one of two questions certified by a circuit panel last year in reviewing Fred Walfish's appeal of a New Jersey federal court decision nixing his proposed class action against Northwestern Mutual Life Insurance Co. and its subsidiary, Northwestern Mutual Investment Services LLC. That question deals with whether an...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS