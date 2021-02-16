NJ Appeals Court Revives Challenge To City's Payroll Tax

Law360 (February 16, 2021, 5:36 PM EST) -- A New Jersey state appeals court on Tuesday revived a lawsuit brought by Mack-Cali Realty Corp. and other companies challenging the payroll tax Jersey City imposes for out-of-town employees after finding that the tax may violate the U.S. Constitution. In a published opinion, the panel for the New Jersey Appellate Division vacated and remanded the lower court's dismissal of the constitutional challenge against the 1% levy brought by Mack-Cali, a commercial real estate investment trust, along with special improvement districts, labor unions and individuals. The panel said the tax and its authorizing statute may violate the commerce clause of the U.S. Constitution by...

