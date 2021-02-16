NLRB Memos Tackle Hiding Info From Unions, Protest Firings

Law360 (February 16, 2021, 8:47 PM EST) -- A series of National Labor Relations Board advice memos resolved issues ranging from a dispute over whether a hospital illegally withheld details of a collaboration with Google from its workers' union to whether workers were illegally fired for leaving work to protest immigration policies. The NLRB released eight letters Thursday in which unidentified attorneys from the agency's Division of Advice informed regional officials about how to resolve a variety of cases. The agency periodically releases batches of "advice memos" detailing advisory attorneys' answers to novel legal questions posed by field officials. In the agency's first advice letter dated after Peter Sung...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS