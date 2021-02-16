NLRB Won't Undo Union's Pre-Layoff Election Win At Casino

Law360 (February 16, 2021, 5:43 PM EST) -- The National Labor Relations Board has declined to set aside a union's election win at a Nevada casino that later laid off all of its workers, saying the case was different from one in the fall where the board found a vote to be inappropriate at another shuttered casino. In its Feb. 12 decision, the three-member panel rejected a request from NP Lake Mead LLC, which operates as Fiesta Henderson Casino Hotel, to review a regional director's refusal to dismiss a representation petition from the Local Joint Executive Board of Las Vegas. The case was distinguishable from the board's recent decision...

