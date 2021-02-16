Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Mass. Judge Orders US To Take 7 Migrants Waiting In Mexico

Law360 (February 16, 2021, 8:18 PM EST) -- A Massachusetts federal judge ordered the U.S. government to accept seven migrants pushed into Mexico under a Trump-era policy requiring asylum-seekers to wait across the border while their claims are processed.

U.S. District Judge Indira Talwani gave the order after finding that the U.S. Department of Homeland Security had likely violated the Immigration and Nationality Act when it forced the seven asylum-seekers to wait out their immigration cases in Mexico under the Migrant Protection Protocols.

"The court leaves to the department in the first instance the determination whether parole or detention is appropriate once the [asylum-seekers] are inside the United States...

