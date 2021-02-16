Mass. Judge Orders US To Take 7 Migrants Waiting In Mexico

Law360 (February 16, 2021, 8:18 PM EST) -- A Massachusetts federal judge ordered the U.S. government to accept seven migrants pushed into Mexico under a Trump-era policy requiring asylum-seekers to wait across the border while their claims are processed. U.S. District Judge Indira Talwani gave the order after finding that the U.S. Department of Homeland Security had likely violated the Immigration and Nationality Act when it forced the seven asylum-seekers to wait out their immigration cases in Mexico under the Migrant Protection Protocols. "The court leaves to the department in the first instance the determination whether parole or detention is appropriate once the [asylum-seekers] are inside the United States...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS