DraftKings Names New Compliance Chief As State Regs Grow

Law360 (February 16, 2021, 4:54 PM EST) -- DraftKings announced Tuesday that Jennifer Aguiar will take over as chief compliance officer, tapping a risk management pro from its own ranks to help guide the daily fantasy sports giant through an evolving regulatory landscape. Aguiar, who's been with DraftKings since 2016 and most recently served as vice president for compliance and risk, will succeed previous compliance chief Tim Dent. Dent is slated to become the company's vice president for regulatory operations and has plans to transition into a consulting role later this year, DraftKings said. While at DraftKings, Aguiar has helmed the development and implementation of an internal compliance program...

