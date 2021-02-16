GOP Reps. Roll Out 28-Bill Broadband Infrastructure Agenda

Law360 (February 16, 2021, 6:14 PM EST) -- Two Republican representatives unveiled a package of nearly 30 bills Tuesday aimed at promoting broadband deployment, boosting competition and kick-starting infrastructure development to expand reliable internet access across the country amid the coronavirus pandemic. The Republican leader of the House Energy and Commerce Committee, Cathy McMorris Rodgers, R-Wash., and the Republican Subcommittee Leader for Communications and Technology Bob Latta, R-Ohio, said the 28 bills — sponsored by them and many other Republican committee members — would help address the "challenges faced by families and workers who still do not have reliable access to the internet" during the COVID-19 pandemic. "This has...

