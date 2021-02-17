Ill. Gov. Pitches NOL Cap, GILTI Tweak To Raise $1B In Budget

Law360 (February 17, 2021, 6:23 PM EST) -- Illinois' governor proposed temporarily capping net operating losses, reducing state deductions for global intangible low-taxed income and a host of other corporate tax changes to generate nearly $1 billion in revenue in his fiscal year 2022 budget plan unveiled Wednesday. Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker's budget plan would reverse several tax laws that the governor signed just two years ago, including a phaseout of the state's franchise tax. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast) During a pre-recorded State of the State address video posted online, Democratic Gov. J.B. Pritzker billed the tax policy provisions in his $95.5 billion budget plan as "the closure of...

