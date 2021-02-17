RJ Reynolds Says Co. Strove For Less-Harmful Cigarettes

Law360 (February 17, 2021, 9:58 PM EST) -- R.J. Reynolds began its defense in a cancer patient's fraud trial Wednesday by calling a corporate officer who told an Oregon jury the company has relentlessly sought less-dangerous cigarettes but has never publicly claimed filtered cigarettes were safer. The tobacco company called a regulatory specialist as its corporate representative in the case of Patricia Rickman, a lung cancer patient who is near death after smoking primarily Camels from roughly 1986 to 2019 and who says the company induced her to believe certain varieties of cigarettes were safer. Regulatory Affairs Vice President Charles Garner, appearing via livestream from a conference room in...

