Match Sues Rival For Creating 'Tinder Clone' For Muslims

Law360 (February 16, 2021, 7:28 PM EST) -- Match Group, the owner of dating app Tinder, filed a lawsuit in Texas federal court on Friday against a service called Muzmatch for patent and trademark infringement, accusing the company of creating a "Tinder clone" for Muslim users. Months after settling similar litigation against archrival Bumble, Match claimed that Muzmatch is "virtually identical to Tinder" in both its look and its operation. "Muzmatch sought to mimic the Tinder app's functionality, trade off of Match's name, brand, and general look and feel, meet user expectations that Match created, and build a business entirely on a Tinder-clone, distinguished only by Muzmatch's Muslim-cultural-specific marketing...

