Simington Sees Limited Role For FCC In Media Regulation

Law360 (February 16, 2021, 5:21 PM EST) -- Recently instated FCC Commissioner Nathan Simington said Tuesday that he sees a limited role for the Federal Communications Commission in regulating internet service providers, not to mention the plethora of consumer-facing websites and services that rely on the internet. In his debut address at a virtual event hosted by the Free State Foundation, Simington indicated that he would oppose a return to regulating ISPs under the Communications Act's Title II framework that the Obama-era FCC chose to apply to the internet in order to impose net neutrality rules forbidding ISPs from blocking, throttling or otherwise interfering with online content. According to...

