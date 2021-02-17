House Dems, GOP Offer Competing Broadband Initiatives

Law360 (February 17, 2021, 9:38 PM EST) -- Lawmakers in the U.S. House of Representatives put forward dueling visions Wednesday to meet the persistent nationwide challenge of broadband gaps, as Democrats leading a key committee pushed for billions in public investment while Republicans focused on deregulation. A congressional panel closely examined how to get high-speed internet to underserved regions, especially rural areas, a disparity that members from both sides agreed the COVID-19 pandemic has starkly exposed. Lawmakers say the public health crisis has worsened the so-called "homework gap," in which some students fall behind because they live in areas that lack connectivity, their families can't afford broadband or their local...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS