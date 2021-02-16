8th Circ. Judge Wary Of Arbitration Bid In Home Sale Fee Row

Law360 (February 16, 2021, 6:30 PM EST) -- An Eighth Circuit judge appeared skeptical Tuesday about sending a consumer antitrust suit over home sale fees to arbitration after an attorney for HomeServices of America Inc. conceded the real estate brokerage firm had not signed a direct contract with the plaintiffs. As a three-judge panel examined HomeServices' bid to overturn a lower court loss last April, U.S. Circuit Judge Lavenski Smith cast doubt on the company's effort to invoke a clause signed as part of a home listing agreement between the consumers and two of its subsidiaries named as defendants in the underlying proposed class action. Judge Smith said arbitration...

