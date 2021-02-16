Calif. Court Blocks Asylum-Seekers' Third-Country Transit Ban

Law360 (February 16, 2021, 3:49 PM EST) -- A California federal judge blocked an asylum rule finalized during the waning days of the Trump administration, ruling Tuesday that it is nearly identical to a rule the Ninth Circuit had already deemed illegal for doing "virtually nothing" to guarantee asylum-seekers' safety. U.S. District Judge Jon Tigar said the Dec. 17 regulation from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security and U.S. Department of Justice requiring asylum-seekers to first seek shelter in countries they passed en route to the U.S. didn't address the Ninth Circuit's concerns that migrants would be forced to seek protection in unsafe third countries. For example, "the final...

