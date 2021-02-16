Justices Told 5th Circ. Misses N-Word's Fallout In Bias Cases

Law360 (February 16, 2021, 4:35 PM EST) -- The NAACP urged the U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday to hear a Black ex-hospital worker's race bias case, arguing that the Fifth Circuit took a "cramped" view of the law that failed to account for the effect of the N-word when it tossed the suit. The NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund's amicus brief echoed a call by former Parkland Memorial Hospital operating room aide Robert Collier. Both seek the nation's highest court to resolve a "growing circuit split" on whether the N-word and other similarly offensive slurs are sufficient to support workplace bias claims under Title VII of the Civil...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS