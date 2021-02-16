Struggling Legal Wing Poses Early Test For New WTO Boss

Law360 (February 16, 2021, 7:38 PM EST) -- The World Trade Organization's new Director-General Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala is facing immediate pressure to tackle urgent issues like climate change and industrial subsidies, but any new global trade rules may be hard to enforce until the WTO repairs its struggling legal wing. The Appellate Body, the WTO's highest legal authority, has been in disarray since the Trump administration blocked new judges from filling vacancies, and many disputes have been sitting in limbo. Jennifer Hillman, a senior fellow for trade at the Council on Foreign Relations and a former arbitrator for the WTO Appellate Body, said that prioritizing a repopulation of the Appellate...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS