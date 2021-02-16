Sales Rep Firm Sues Samsung Medical Unit Over Warranties

Law360 (February 16, 2021, 7:16 PM EST) -- A sales agent accused Samsung unit NeuroLogica Corp. in a New York federal court lawsuit Tuesday of "sleight of hand" aimed at forcing the agent to shoulder the cost of replacing broken ultrasound probes in breach of their contract. Premier Medical Systems LLC told the court that Massachusetts-based NeuroLogica tried to unilaterally change the terms of their sales representative and dealership agreement so that Premier had the burden of performing site visits when customers reported a broken probe, while NeuroLogica would charge Premier for its replacement if it determined the probe had been subject to abuse. In the complaint, New Jersey-based...

