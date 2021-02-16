DOD Watchdog Unsure How Much Boeing Parts Deal Saved

Law360 (February 16, 2021, 10:58 PM EST) -- The Defense Logistics Agency may have overestimated by $127.1 million the cost savings achieved by a sole-source spare parts deal with Boeing, according to a watchdog report released Tuesday. The DLA's "Captains of Industry" deal with The Boeing Co. has clearly improved spare parts availability for some items covered under the contract, but a flawed methodology for determining cost savings meant it wasn't clear whether the contract achieved the expected savings, the U.S. Department of Defense Office of Inspector General said in its Feb. 11 report. Boeing's deal is one of 13 Captains of Industry strategic support contracts, which are long-term,...

