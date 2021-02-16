Anheuser-Busch Sues Constellation Over Corona Hard Seltzer

Law360 (February 16, 2021, 5:03 PM EST) -- The two spirits giants that control Corona — Anheuser-Busch InBev and Constellation Brands — are duking it out in federal court over whether their trademark licenses, forged to avoid antitrust problems, permit the launch of a Corona hard seltzer brand. In a lawsuit filed Monday in New York federal court, Anheuser-Busch's Grupo Modelo claimed that Constellation's launch of Corona Hard Seltzer last year violated a licensing deal that gives Constellation exclusive rights to the name in the U.S. market. The suit said the agreement only covers beer and not hard seltzer — a beverage segment that has exploded in popularity over...

