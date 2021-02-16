Suit Over British Teen Cyclist's Death In England To Stay In US

Law360 (February 16, 2021, 10:23 PM EST) -- The family of a British teenager may pursue a lawsuit in a Virginia court against a U.S. State Department employee whose wrong-way driving allegedly caused the 19-year-old motorcyclist's 2019 death in the United Kingdom, a Virginia federal judge said Tuesday, denying the employee's request that it be transferred to the U.K. U.S. District Judge T.S. Ellis III said since Anne Sacoolas, a Virginia resident who was living in the U.K. with her husband and three kids when she allegedly struck and killed Harry Dunn, refuses to return to the United Kingdom for trial, the case will stay with him. "Although all...

