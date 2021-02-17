Albright Was Right To Deny Transfer Bid, Fed. Circ. Told

Law360 (February 17, 2021, 5:25 PM EST) -- Netlist has urged the Federal Circuit to leave alone U.S. District Judge Alan D. Albright's refusal to transfer its patent lawsuit against SK Hynix from the Western District of Texas to California, saying that the "simple reality is that no case exists" in the Golden State. In an opposition brief Tuesday, Netlist said that Judge Albright properly applied patent venue rules in denying SK Hynix's request to transfer the case to the Central District of California. The judge had ruled that there wasn't enough overlap between the present case and the ones involving the parties in California to require a transfer....

