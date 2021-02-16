Mo. High Court Asked To Decide Validity Of Med Mal Cap

Law360 (February 16, 2021, 10:26 PM EST) -- The Missouri Supreme Court is set to decide whether the state's cap on noneconomic damages in medical malpractice cases is constitutional, after a lower appeals court said Monday that the case in which a woman was awarded $1 million for childbirth injuries was one of first impression. A three-judge Court of Appeals panel unanimously ruled that a dispute over Missouri's $700,000 cap on noneconomic damages in medical malpractice cases involving a catastrophic injury was properly submitted for transfer to the Missouri Supreme Court by plaintiff Maria del Carmen Ordinola Velazquez. Ordinola had accused University Physician Associates and other health care providers...

