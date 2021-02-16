Texas Court Says Deficient Expert Report Sinks Med Mal Suit

Law360 (February 16, 2021, 6:49 PM EST) -- A Texas appeals court has tossed a suit seeking to hold a doctor and a hospital liable for the death of a pneumonia patient, saying the plaintiff's expert report failed to properly explain how the alleged negligence caused the patient's death. A three-judge Seventh Court of Appeals panel on Friday reversed a Potter County judge's denial of motions to dismiss in a suit accusing Dr. Timothy Mooring and BSA Hospital LLC of negligently causing the massive blood loss death of patient John Britton in December 2017 as a result of the cutting of an artery during a thoracostomy procedure to place...

