Yodlee Must Still Face Consumers' Privacy Suit

Law360 (February 17, 2021, 8:12 PM EST) -- Financial data aggregator Yodlee and its parent company Envestnet must continue to face consumer claims they secretly collected and sold users' highly sensitive banking data, a federal judge in San Francisco said. In an order Tuesday, U.S. Magistrate Judge Sallie Kim left intact accusations of invasion of privacy, unjust enrichment, fraudulent deceit and violating California's Anti-Phishing Act of 2005 by Yodlee, siding with the users that they "have an expectation of privacy in their personal financial data, which Yodlee is collecting without their consent." The judge dismissed claims brought under the federal Stored Communications Act and the Computer Fraud and Abuse...

