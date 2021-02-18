Democrats Launch Fresh Push To Expand LGBTQ Rights

Law360 (February 18, 2021, 3:48 PM EST) -- Democratic lawmakers reintroduced the Equality Act on Thursday, breathing new life into a sweeping bill that would outlaw bias based on sexual orientation and gender identity in workplaces, schools, housing and other contexts nationwide. The measure, which has consistently topped civil rights advocates' legislative wish list, was floated in the House on Thursday by Rep. David Cicilline, D-R.I., and will be introduced in the Senate by Sen. Jeff Merkley, D-Ore., when the floor reopens next week. House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer, D-Md., has also promised that his chamber will consider the bill next week. The measure aims to beef up various existing...

