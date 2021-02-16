NLRB Official Says Sports Stagehands Can Vote To Join Union

Law360 (February 16, 2021, 8:01 PM EST) -- Stagehands who work Portland Trail Blazers games and other sporting events in the city can vote on whether to be added to an existing bargaining unit represented by a theater workers' union, a National Labor Relations Board official has ruled. In a decision issued Friday, NLRB Seattle office Regional Director Ronald Hooks said some 65 workers who do stagehand work at sporting events in Portland may vote on whether to join a unit of concert and theater stagehands represented by the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees. The most recent collective bargaining agreement between the IATSE and Rip City Management LLC,...

