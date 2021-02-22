Blank Rome Nabs LA Finance Partner From Buchalter

Law360 (February 22, 2021, 2:00 PM EST) -- Blank Rome LLP lured a finance lawyer from Buchalter PC to the firm's Los Angeles office to fill out its finance, restructuring and bankruptcy practice group. Anthony R. Callobre, who was a shareholder at Buchalter for nearly 10 years, joined Blank Rome as a partner, the firm announced last week. Callobre represents commercial banks, hedge funds and other types of lenders and borrowers in loan transactions and other corporate finance matters. "To combine forces with attorneys I have known and respected throughout my career was incredibly appealing, especially given our shared sensibility for serving middle market and upper middle market clients...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS