Court Can't Hear DynCorp Protest Over $717M Army Deal

Law360 (February 17, 2021, 8:19 PM EST) -- A U.S. Court of Federal Claims judge has dismissed DynCorp's protest alleging CACI Technologies shouldn't have been eligible for a $717.5 million U.S. Army intelligence support order after changing corporate structure, saying she lacked authority to decide the case. Because DynCorp International LLC had not shown that the Army's award of the disputed task order to CACI Technologies LLC — which DynCorp had argued was not the CACI entity eligible for the deal — affected the scope of the contract underlying the task order, the claims court did not have jurisdiction over the dispute, Judge Eleni M. Roumel said in a...

