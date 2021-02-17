Movie Producer Settles SEC's Pot Co. Ponzi Scheme Suit

Law360 (February 17, 2021, 6:05 PM EST) -- A producer-turned-entrepreneur has agreed to settle a U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission suit alleging he defrauded investors in his marijuana business out of $4.8 million, according to a Tuesday court filing. Without admitting or denying the allegations, Guy Griffithe agreed to pay disgorgement, prejudgment interest and a possible civil penalty in amounts not yet determined, according to the agreement filed in California federal court. Griffithe will also be permanently barred from acting as officer or director of a registered securities issuer, and from participating in any way in an unregistered securities offering, the filing says. An attorney for Griffithe told Law360...

